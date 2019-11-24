The Buena Regional Board of Education recently paid $185,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a secretary who claimed that the school district's business administrator gave another female employee, with whom he had sexual relations with, a $10,000 raise.
The settlement was reported Nov. 22 by open-government advocate John Paff.
In her lawsuit, Phyllis Boehm, the secretary for Buena Regional, claimed that Business Administrator Pasquale Yacovelli, gave a $10,000 raise to the female secretary, referred in the suit as “Jane Doe,” who worked "on a different side of the building” so she would become his secretary and ultimately his lover.
Boehm claimed that "Jane Doe" was her friend and that Yacovelli asked her to talk to Jane Doe about his interest in her and would say things to Boehm such as “hook a brother up,” according to court documents.
The secretary also claimed that Yacovelli would continuously make sexual comments about “Jane Doe” in front of Boehm and refused to stop when asked to. It was further alleged that the business administrator and the female employee bragged to Boehm about their sexual encounters in Yacovelli’s office and in hotel rooms and that the business administrator would openly grope “Doe” in front of Boehm, court documents stated.
Boehm said that Yacovelli “created an environment that was hostile to all women in Buena,” including herself, in violation of New Jersey’s Law Against Discrimination.
Before working for Buena Regional, Yacovelli served as business administrator for the Ocean City Board of Education until his October 7, 2014 resignation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.