BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP – The board of education here is scheduled to host a "special emergency meeting" Wednesday to discuss personnel matters, according to a notice posted on the high school's website.
The meeting comes a week after a referee a black Buena wrestler to cut his dreadlocks in order to compete. The incident has caused national headlines.
The notice said the board will open the meeting and may proceed immediately into executive session. It was not known if the meeting is in connection with this incident.
A video of the incident, taken by SNJ Today Sports Director Mike Frankel, sparked national outrage.
A number of athletes, celebrities, civil rights advocates and politicians, including Olympic champion wrestler Jordan Burroughs, Chance the Rapper, American film director Ava DuVernay and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy expressed their anger and frustration.
The Buena Regional wrestling team is scheduled to compete at the Hunterdon Central Tournament on Thursday.
The meeting takes place at Buena Regional High School at 6 p.m.
