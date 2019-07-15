TRENTON — A father and son have been arrested and charged after authorities seized three-quarters of a pound of crystal methamphetamine and various weapon during a search of their home, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced Monday.
On July 10, New Jersey State Police concluded an investigation in the sale of crystal methamphetamine from a home on East Landis Avenue in Buena Vista Township.
According to the office of the attorney general, detectives stopped Paul Deola, 61, in his pickup truck near his home to execute a search warrant.
Authorities found approximately 12 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana, an assault rifle, a loaded hand gun, five shot guns, a high capacity magazine, armor piercing and hollow point bullets and $17,670 in cash.
Deola, and his son Paul Deola IV, 29, who arrived at the home during the search, were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug offense, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of armor-piercing bullets and possession of hollow point bullets.
If convicted on all charges, both Deola and his son could face up to 39 years in state prison and more than $515,000 in fines.
Several state police divisions from the conducted the investigation including the Casino Gaming Bureau Casino Operations Unit, the Crime Crime Suppression South Unit and the Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau. The NJSP Gangs & Organized Crime South Unit also assisted in the investigation.
Both men have been jailed pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 16.
