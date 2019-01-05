It will be a roller coaster ride of temperatures over the next couple of days. However, for the most part, South Jersey’s weather will be free of falling rain, sleet or snow.
Temperatures on Sunday morning will be mild for this time of year — in the 30s. This will lead into a very comfortable day by January’s standards. Typically high temperatures will be in the low 40s. However, on this day, it will be around 50.
A mix of sun and clouds will prevail. Likely, you’ll see a few more clouds in the afternoon, but it would be partly sunny at darkest. You’ll have no problems driving to or from Eagles viewing parties.
Taking a look at Chicago for the game itself, it’ll be a typical day for the city. Game temperatures will be in the mid 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. With an east wind, wind speeds will be high, as it blows right off the lake. Winds will be sustained around 15 mph. Hey, it is the windy city.
Sunday night will get chillier back home when we get brushed by a piece of polar air. Lows will be in the mid 20s on the mainland and around 30 at the shore, though that will just be seasonable for this time of the year.
Monday will yield plenty of morning sunshine, fading behind some p.m. clouds. Highs will reach 40 degrees — again seasonable, though it will feel colder to us, as we have gone since Dec. 10 with readings that “low.”
A large system will move through the Great Lakes states Monday night. A warm front will extend out and swipe through South Jersey. Showers will start during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday. Given we will have a southerly breeze, all rain will be expected. Showers will continue into Tuesday morning, not posing much of a problem for outdoor work, unless you need it to be completely dry. The afternoon will yield increasing sunshine as we flip back to mild temps. Expect highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be about the same. Low pressure will depart as a massive, arctic high pressure meanders into the U.S. The combination of the two will yield a pair of days with stiff northwest winds, sustained around 15 mph. Highs will fall back to reality in the low to mid 40s.
