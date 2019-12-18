Our first day that stays below freezing since March 6 will be a one-day special. Arctic air will rush into South Jersey before we get milder and stay drier into the holiday week.
Coats, hats, gloves and maybe even feet warmers will be needed if you will be out for more than a few minutes Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the upper teens on the mainland, with mid-20s at the shore.
That will be 5 to 10 degrees below average for this time of the year, not all that uncommon. However, with a northwest wind of 10-15 mph, the air will have some bite to it. Wind chills will start out only around 5 degrees. According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, we average about 100 hours per year below this threshold, so unusual, but not rare.
The reason for this chill is high pressure from the northwest. As it passes overhead, it will keep the sky and temperatures blue. A sub-freezing high of 30 degrees will come right on schedule, as our first sub-freezing day of the year, on average, will be Thursday.
Thursday night will likely wind up being even colder than Wednesday night, at least on the thermometer.
Between the mainly clear sky, light winds and low dew points, essentially, no blanket to hold in the heat, temperatures will be free to fall. Temperatures will tumble through the 20s during the evening.
Come Friday morning, low temperatures will be in the mid-teens in Millville and the mainland, with low 20s in Margate and the shore. Those well in the Pine Barrens will flirt with 10 degrees as a high. We will not have much of a wind chill.
Friday will rebound pretty nicely, as warmer air will move in aloft and trickle to the surface. Under plentiful sunshine, highs will sit around 40 degrees.
Grab the warm weather gear again Friday night.
Another clear and calm night will bring ideal cooling out on the mainland. Friday evening will quickly fall through the 30s and into the 20s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper teens, with mid-20s at the shore.
The spring and summer have thunderstorms. The winter has snow squalls.
High pressure will sit very close to us Saturday, bringing a calm and bright day.
Last minute holiday shopping, or maybe even decorating for some out there, will be fine, as afternoon highs reach the mid-40s.
With bone-chilling air and sub-freezing temperatures predicted, Code Blue alerts are in effe…
As we move into the Sunday-Monday time frame, we do not have to eye any potential storm. There’s good reason to believe it’ll stay well south of the us. Besides being in the northern fringe of cloud cover, both will be dry days. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s, right around average.
We’ll end with a green and not white Christmas for South Jersey.
A ridge of high pressure will sit nearby, bringing temperatures warm enough to get by with just a light layer during the day.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.