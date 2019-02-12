State Sen. Chris Brown is sponsoring a bus trip to Wednesday’s NJ Transit board meeting in Newark so South Jersey residents can protest the continued closing of the Atlantic City Rail Line and the lack of clear communication on when it will reopen.
The bus will leave the Galloway Township rest stop on the Garden State Parkway at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and return late in the evening.
There are still seats available on the bus, said organizer Nick Pittman. Call 609-579-4263 to reserve a seat.
Brown has sent a letter to NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett asking the agency “to hold an open and candid dialogue with local families in Atlantic City.”
The Atlantic City line shut down early last September for installation of federally mandated safety equipment called positive train control. At the time, NJ Transit said its plan was to reopen the line in early 2019.
Then, on Jan. 25, Corbett announced the line would be closed until at least the second quarter of 2019, with time frames constantly lengthening.
Gov. Phil Murphy has blamed the Federal Railroad Administration, saying NJ Transit needs its “approval for a reboot” of service to lines that were shut down.
But an FRA spokesperson recently said federal approval is not needed to reopen the Atlantic City line.
The Press will have a reporter on board the bus. Follow @MichelleBPost for updates.
