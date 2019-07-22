EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — While a father spent hours inside a local sports bar, his child was left outside in the car alone Friday night.
Members of a wedding party there that night decided to act when they heard the child's cries, breaking windows of the car to rescue him.
Township police identified the father as Brandon Morgan, 32, of Atlantic City. He was arrested Saturday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police went to Chickie's & Pete's in the English Creek Shopping Center at 1:30 a.m. Saturday following a call about a child left in a car for an extended period of time.
Police estimated the child, who was about 3 years-old, was left in the car for about three hours in 85-degree weather. The car was not running, meaning no air conditioning could flow through the car.
Before officers arrived, bystanders had pulled the child from the car, police said.
Brittany Homan, a waitress at the sports bar, told The Press on Saturday that members of a wedding party celebrating at the restaurant heard the child crying when they stepped outside.
Someone in the group broke a window on the car and removed the child, taking him inside for water, Homan said.
Morgan had been inside with a woman, Homan said. She said police were called and Morgan was arrested.
The township's ambulance squad found the child to be in good health, police said. The child was turned over to his mother, who was not with Morgan at the sports bar and arrived later.
Morgan was charged and released on a summons with a date to appear in court.
