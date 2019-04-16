LAS VEGAS — Caesars Entertainment Corporation, parent company of Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, named former Tropicana head Anthony Rodio CEO Tuesday.
He is currently the chief of Affinity Gaming, according to a news release.
Rodio, 60, will transition into his new role over the next thirty days.
"Tony brings to Caesars a track record of operational excellence, proven leadership and deep industry knowledge and expertise," said James Hunt, chairman of Caesars' Board.
The change in leadership comes two months after billionaire investor Carl Icahn disclosed a large stake in the casino and began pushing for fundamental changes.
The company, which operates more than 35 casinos in the U.S., emerged from bankruptcy protection in late 2017, but it's been struggling since. A committee is being put into place to consider a sale, among other things.
Rodio has worked in gaming for almost four decades, the release said, and has held executive positions at Harrah's Entertainment, Trump Marina Hotel Casino, the Atlantic City Hilton Casino Resort and Penn Gaming.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
