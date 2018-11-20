Smoke from the California wildfires is present in South Jersey on Tuesday morning, leading to lower than usual air quality.

The haze was actually first seen on Monday evening, as noted by several sunset shots in the region. 

The smoke traveled from California through the Desert Southwest, before going into the Deep South and making a slow turn toward the Garden State. 

Smoke from the California wildfires traveled cross country to South Jersey Monday and Tuesday. This was the modeled amount of smoke seen in the air at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Smoke from the California wildfires traveled cross country to South Jersey Monday and Tuesday. This was the modeled amount of smoke seen in the air at 5 a.m. on Tuesday from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh.

The upper air maps paint the picture of the smoky journey. Taking a look at the map at 500 millibars, or the 18,000 foot level, one can track from the smoke from South Jersey to about Texas. However, do note that the winds from California to Texas are not conducive to bringing smoke our way. Hence, the air quality will improve Tuesday once the remaining smoke exits. 

Tracing back from South Jersey, the smoke plume from California traveled in a path closely to where the strongest winds are. Note that the winds from California to Texas are not conducive to bringing smoke our way. Hence, the air quality will improve Tuesday once the remaining smoke exits. 

The Environmental Protection Agency has reported "moderate" air quality in South Jersey as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday. During moderate air quality, air quality is acceptable, but there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA anticipates good air quality come the afternoon. A new air mass from Canada will bring in northwesterly winds, cutting off the smoke from the south. 

