Smoke from the California wildfires is present in South Jersey on Tuesday morning, leading to lower than usual air quality.
So if you thought it was just a bit hazy this afternoon, we have a California fire smoke plume moving through. pic.twitter.com/PsYNlAWrgA— Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) November 19, 2018
The haze was actually first seen on Monday evening, as noted by several sunset shots in the region.
Wow. I knew tonight’s sunset over New York City seemed different, and I should’ve realized! Wildfire smoke is in the air, all the way from California. Observation and map via @GarySzatkowski + my photo along the Hudson River. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/8OHxx6QNsw— Kathryn Prociv (@KathrynProciv) November 19, 2018
The smoke traveled from California through the Desert Southwest, before going into the Deep South and making a slow turn toward the Garden State.
The upper air maps paint the picture of the smoky journey. Taking a look at the map at 500 millibars, or the 18,000 foot level, one can track from the smoke from South Jersey to about Texas. However, do note that the winds from California to Texas are not conducive to bringing smoke our way. Hence, the air quality will improve Tuesday once the remaining smoke exits.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reported "moderate" air quality in South Jersey as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday. During moderate air quality, air quality is acceptable, but there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA anticipates good air quality come the afternoon. A new air mass from Canada will bring in northwesterly winds, cutting off the smoke from the south.
