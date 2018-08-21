CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A California woman has been indicted on charges of defrauding an Avalon title company of more than $750,000, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced Tuesday.
Ling Zhou, 52, of Cupertino, California, has been indicted on charges of money laundering, theft and impersonation. An investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office and Avalon police found Zhou was involved in defrauding the Seaboard Title Company using an electronic money transfer during the closing on a property sale. Zhou was initially charged Feb. 23.
If she is found guilty on all counts, Zhou could face as many as 40 years in state prison. The money-laundering charges carry a 10- to 20-year sentence, while the theft and impersonation charges each carry a five- to 10-year sentence.
