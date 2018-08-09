LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas man was arrested Wednesday after boarding a bus with a handgun, police said.
A concerned citizen called 911 at 11:30 a.m. reporting a man with a handgun in the area of Bayshore Road and Greenwood Avenue in the Villas, police said in a news release. As Officer William Kocis responded, the caller said the man boarded a New Jersey Transit bus traveling north on Bayshore Road, police said.
When the bus stopped for passengers, Kocis and Special Officer Timothy Urquhart boarded and removed Decarlo Fleming, 50, police said.
Fleming then fled on foot before being apprehended by police. He was found to be in possession of a black handgun with ammunition, according to police.
Fleming was arrested and taken to Lower Township police headquarters. He was charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not to have weapons, according to police.
Fleming was transported to the Cape May County jail, where he was found with a controlled dangerous substance, police said.
