Mix sun and clouds
JOE MARTUCCI/Press Meteorologist

Thursday will be a spot-on seasonable, dry day for early March. Then, attention turns toward a clipper system and a coastal storm that will interact to bring winds and rain, with possible coastal flooding and some snow.

Temperatures will begin in the 35- to 40-degree range for many, with a few spots in the Pine Barrens hovering around the freezing mark. We’ll have plenty of blue sky to start off our day, and we’ll keep it that way throughout.

A high-pressure system will be nearby, keeping our winds fairly light. A west wind 5-10 mph will be all as we get up into the low to mid-50s.

Clouds will move in Thursday night, as the stage will be set for an unsettled Friday and Saturday. The clouds moving in will limit the amount of cooling seen throughout the night. As a result, we will again settle into the 35-40 degree range.

On Friday, I am expecting strong winds, mostly, if not all rain, as well as spotty coastal flooding.

Let’s talk about the winds first. Friday morning will be fairly calm. However, sustained winds out of the north-northeast 15-25 mph will start Friday afternoon. They’ll then turn northerly Friday night, staying at the same speed until they diminish Saturday afternoon.

Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are likely during this time.

Next, the coastal flooding. Thankfully, with the easterly component of the wind only being around for a short while, flood stage will stay on the minor side. The Saturday morning high tide, between 5 and 8 a.m., will be the cause for concern.

Finally, the precipitation. Rain showers will begin between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The rain potential will be present all the way through Saturday morning. However, the most likely time for it will be Friday afternoon and evening, so carry the umbrella.

Could there be snow for us? It’s possible Friday night. In any heavy rain bands, it can flip to snow as cold air gets pulled down to the surface by the rain. If you do see that, I doubt it will accumulate much. A few tenths of an inch are possible on grass and mulch.

, and, while that would be quite the sight for us this winter, it would cause no impacts.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments