Thursday will be a spot-on seasonable, dry day for early March. Then, attention turns toward a clipper system and a coastal storm that will interact to bring winds and rain, with possible coastal flooding and some snow.
Temperatures will begin in the 35- to 40-degree range for many, with a few spots in the Pine Barrens hovering around the freezing mark. We’ll have plenty of blue sky to start off our day, and we’ll keep it that way throughout.
A high-pressure system will be nearby, keeping our winds fairly light. A west wind 5-10 mph will be all as we get up into the low to mid-50s.
Clouds will move in Thursday night, as the stage will be set for an unsettled Friday and Saturday. The clouds moving in will limit the amount of cooling seen throughout the night. As a result, we will again settle into the 35-40 degree range.
On Friday, I am expecting strong winds, mostly, if not all rain, as well as spotty coastal flooding.
Let’s talk about the winds first. Friday morning will be fairly calm. However, sustained winds out of the north-northeast 15-25 mph will start Friday afternoon. They’ll then turn northerly Friday night, staying at the same speed until they diminish Saturday afternoon.
Wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph are likely during this time.
Next, the coastal flooding. Thankfully, with the easterly component of the wind only being around for a short while, flood stage will stay on the minor side. The Saturday morning high tide, between 5 and 8 a.m., will be the cause for concern.
Finally, the precipitation. Rain showers will begin between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The rain potential will be present all the way through Saturday morning. However, the most likely time for it will be Friday afternoon and evening, so carry the umbrella.
Could there be snow for us? It’s possible Friday night. In any heavy rain bands, it can flip to snow as cold air gets pulled down to the surface by the rain. If you do see that, I doubt it will accumulate much. A few tenths of an inch are possible on grass and mulch.
, and, while that would be quite the sight for us this winter, it would cause no impacts.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
Even if snow did not accumulate anymore, as of Mar. 3, the winter of 2019-2020 would be in the 2 spot for least snowiest.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
Through Mar. 3, the 0.9 inches seen so far in the area would be in the two spot as well.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
