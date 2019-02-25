Mondays can be a little bit hectic. The weather felt the same way, with strong winds overnight.
Now, as we settle into the week, calmer weather will be in store.
Expect temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s around sunrise. With sustained winds around 15 mph, wind chills will be in the teens. So, bundle up.
The very strong low-pressure system will be well away from the area. It is a massive system, though. So, between that and the incoming high pressure to the west, it will be gusty. Expect wind gusts around 30 mph. It will not cause any issues, just a typical breezy day.
High temperatures will peak in the low 40s for the afternoon. But average highs are in the upper 40s for this time of year, so temps are considered below average. You’ll need the winter jacket.
The winds will then really calm down Tuesday evening. Temperatures will crash through the 30s quickly. Clouds will build in, which will slow the cooling. Still, as the sun starts to peak through Wednesday morning, it will be in the low 20s just about everywhere, again below average.
We still look to be in the “Goldilocks zone” for Wednesday. A clipper system will bring snow to New England. Meanwhile, a piece of moisture will move through the Deep South.
It will cut up the coast and likely bring rain to the southern Delmarva region, but we will stay dry. Expect a damp and gray day. Highs will only be in the mid-30s, but we will hold out rain-free for another day.
Zonal flow, meaning west to east flow in the mid and upper levels, will keep the weather mild on the last day of February.
Highs will be in the mid-40s, spot on seasonable, with plenty of sun.
Then, we turn to the weekend. March looks to roar in like a lion. Between Friday and Sunday, one to two systems will be around. As of the time of writing, I am most confident Friday will not be dry. A storm system will cut across the southern tier of the country, clipping us on the northern end. Expect at least scattered rain showers. Snow will be in the realm of possibility, too, but it should be more wet than white.
Then, a larger storm is on the horizon. However, in the interest of not making the 7-day forecast graphic show a wet weekend, I will leave it mostly sunny. On Wednesday morning, when those weekend pieces collect on the West Coast, we’ll be able to make a call.
