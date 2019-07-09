Screenshot_20190709-203409_Instagram.jpg

A hazy sky was seen in South Jersey on Tuesday, July 9. 

 JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Wildfires one country and thousands of miles away in Canada brought a hazy sky to New Jersey on Tuesday. 

Residents of the Garden State noticed the sun not shining as bright and the blue sky a little more muted. 

As of Tuesday, 20 wildfires in Manitoba and 10 in Alberta were burning. Of the 30, 6 were classified as "out of control" meaning "the wildfire is burning and is expected to continue growing," according to Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. This includes a 825,490 acre in northern Alberta, near High Level, that started on May 12. 

The jet stream, the column of air that separates cool air to the north and hot air to the south, has connected the smoke with New Jersey as it moves east from the fires and then drops south into the mid-Atlantic. High pressure, moving in from the Great Lakes, helped drive the massive amounts of smoke into the mid-Atlantic. 

It was clearly seen on visible satellite during the day on Tuesday. Typically, the smoke is harmless, as it resides tens of thousands of feet in the atmosphere, near the jet stream. However, it does provide for a milky sky, very colorful sunsets and, sometimes, a campfire smell at night. 

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

