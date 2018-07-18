In his several months as a U.S. Senate candidate, Republican Bob Hugin has spent millions of dollars — much of it his own money — creating attack ads accusing incumbent Bob Menendez of legal and ethical corruption.
Now, a new super PAC is coming after Hugin for alleged past transgressions while the CEO at pharmaceutical company Celgene.
Patients for Affordable Drugs Action spent $1.5 million on television ads attacking Hugin and Celgene over price increases on the cancer drug Revlimid.
David Mitchell, founder of Patients for Affordable Drugs Action, is a cancer patient who took Revlimid for more than five years.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin estimates he has been in South Jersey mo…
Between 2010 and 2017, while Hugin was CEO of Celgene, the price of Revlimid doubled from $9,853 to $18,546 for a bottle of 28 pills, according to pharmaceutical watchdog Fierce Pharma.
The drug accounted for $8.1 billion in profits in 2017 for Celgene, which is nearly 62 percent of company’s overall profits.
“(Hugin) really abused the system, patients and taxpayers with this drug,” Mitchell told The Press of Atlantic City. “We decided to buy the ads in New Jersey to let people know what was really going on.”
In a recent interview with The Press, Hugin said Revlimid has done “great things for the American people and people around the world.” He defended the price increases by saying drugs should be priced based on their value.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic control of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez's Senate seat in Democrat-…
“If a drug becomes less effective, you should pay less for it; if it becomes more effective and more valuable, then more value should be accrued to the drug,” he said. “Eventually these drugs will be sold for pennies on the dollar for the next 50-100 years.”
When a drug is introduced to the market, the price will come down in theory once it’s shared and produced with generic brands.
Celgene for years fought sharing Revlimid with generic companies, citing safety reasons. It has held exclusive rights to the drug for over a decade.
However, the patent on the drug could be overturned in the coming years if generic companies succeed in their legal fight against Celgene.
All of the steps Celgene took to fight sharing the drug were legal under federal law.
The Menendez, campaign, meanwhile, has capitalized on the controversy. Last week, it launched an anti-Hugin website that focuses on the price of Revlimid and tries to tie Hugin to President Donald Trump, who is unpopular in New Jersey.
The banner title on the site reads: "How greedy drug company CEO Bob Hugin gouged cancer patients and enabled Donald Trump."
The website, however, has taken criticism from some Republicans and news organizations around the state for looking too much like a real news website instead of a campaign site, according to a report from Politico. The bottom of the site says, "Paid for by Menendez for Senate," and it was unveiled by the campaign through a press release.
Federal election spending data show Menendez took money from a Celgene super PAC in the past, before Hugin decided to run against him.
Greetings! Welcome to the Parkway South political blog here at The Press of Atlantic City. M…
Hugin no longer has any affiliation with the company. He resigned earlier this year to enter the race for the Senate.
The issue over Revlimid has become a challenge for Hugin in his race against Menendez.
The new commercials created by Patients for Affordable Drugs Action state that Hugin made a “killing” off Revlimid while leaving cancer patients without the medicine they need for effective treatment.
Asked whether the super PAC considered Menendez’s recent corruption trial, which ended in a hung jury, and a scathing ethics reports from a bipartisan committee in the Senate before buying attack ads against Hugin, Mitchell said those issues strayed from the mission of Patients for Affordable Drugs Action.
He added that the super PAC is bipartisan and plans to support Republicans around the country based on their views of decreasing the price of drugs.
“Our focus is on drug prices,” Mitchell said. “It’s a top issue for Americans around the country right now.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.