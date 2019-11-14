BRIDGETON — The family of a missing 5-year-old girl will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday, according to family spokeswoman Jackie Rodriguez.
Saturday will mark two months since Dulce Maria Alavez was last seen at City Park. Her mother was in the car with an 8-year-old relative when she saw her 3-year-old son crying and pointing to where he last saw Dulce, police said.
The girl may have been taken by a man who led her away from the playground and into an older model red van, police said.
BRIDGETON — Two consecutive weekend searches impacted by rain only added to the list of frus…
State Police issued an Amber Alert the next day. She has also been placed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list of missing or kidnapped persons.
Since then, volunteers and authorities have enacted a number of searches in the vicinity of the park, and a $52,000 reward is being offered for information that leads authorities to Dulce.
Anyone with information can call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI, or text information to tip411 with the word “Bridgeton.” Pictures or videos can be uploaded to fbi.gov/alavez.
Meanwhile, the vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at a home at 1740 S. Burlington Road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.