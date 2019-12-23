EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — While many front yards in the Crystal Lakes neighborhood have their own electric holiday light displays, RoseAnne DeSanges and her fiance Bill McLarnon are hoping this year’s community candle lighting tradition they originated will be the brightest one yet.
For the last 13 years, McLarnon and DeSantes have organized a holiday light display called a “luminaria” that stretches across the neighborhood roads, but this year they want to expand in the community and connect almost 100 homes.
“Not only does it look really beautiful, it really brings people together,” DeSantes said.
While electric string lights are a popular trend for individual yards, the luminaria has its own “magical” effect.
Neighbors who wish to participate put out 10 paper bags along their front curb. Each bag contains its own candle and is placed at about equal distances of 3 to 4 feet apart. At around the same time on Christmas Eve, residents light their candles and it creates a continuous glow that traces the streets of the neighborhood.
The tradition started in McLarnon’s hometown in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The couple thought they should bring it with them when they moved to the Township in 2006.
DeSantes and McLarnon do all the work behind the scenes, including buying the long-lasting candles that glow through the night, the flame-retardant bags and securing sand they need so that the bags stay put in any weather. The couple only asks for $10, the total cost for supplies and do it all on their own.
The luminaria display is not just a festive holiday display for DeSantes and McLarnon. It’s also a tradition that residents in the growing neighborhood have come to look forward to.
“They’re excited about it,” DeSantes said. “It’s amazing because we have Muslims, Catholics, Protestants. We have people that don’t even celebrate Christmas, and they want to participate.”
DeSantes said the candle-lighting event will often turn into friendly conversation and some in the neighborhood will even kick off their own caroling.
The couple started the candle display with just six houses, the next year it grew to 12 and now it’s getting even bigger. This year, DeSantes said by the middle of December they are getting close to their goal, with almost 90 homes participating.
Their housing development, which branches off of Ridge Avenue between Oakland and Spruce avenues, has seen a lot of growth in recent years. At one point, DeSantes and McLarnon and only had a handful of neighbors made up the development, now construction has kicked up again.
On Dec. 15, workers carried a small pine tree in a wheelbarrow down the road as others pounded away at the wooden frame of a new home.
“We had neighbors who used to buy extra and put them on the empty lots,” DeSantes said. “Well there are hardly any empty lots in our section anymore because they’re building so fast.”
DeSantes even mentioned hopes to expand across Ridge Avenue and spread the tradition to the neighboring LaCosta Lakes development.
While their reach continues to grow, fellow Crystal Lakes residents Philip Munafo and his wife, Chris, joined in on the display from the start.
“People liked it and bought into the idea of it and thought it was great, and it looked really neat,” Chris Munafo said. “And it was nice for the kids — something different — to get outside and put out the candles and look out at the whole row along the winding streets. It’s really pretty at night.”
Philip Munafo once helped McLarnon get the materials for the candles back when there were about 30 homes.
“I did it because I wanted to support this effort, and I had fun doing it,” Munafo said. “It’s a nice community thing. It’s warm. It’s refreshing and you meet people that you wouldn’t know because everybody’s here. You talk to everybody.”
Munafo stressed that he sees it is an open invite to any and all people who live in the neighborhood.
“Everybody’s doing it,” he said. “It’s not like you have to be a Catholic or a Christian. It’s the spirit of the holiday. Anybody and everybody is welcome to participate.”
On Dec. 13, McLarnon still had lots of doors to knock on and candles to deliver.
“I always kid him. I say, ‘Bill, I’m going to make you the mayor of the neighborhood,’” Munafo said.
The tradition has grown with the neighborhood. Now Munafo estimates there are 60-80 every year. Bill does a tremendous amount of work to support the tradition he loves.
“(If) they keep getting more people, pretty soon he’s going to need a train load of sand,” Munafo said. “He’s going to need Santa’s helpers.”
When the sun sets on Christmas Eve, the lights will go on in Crystal Lakes.
“I think it’s going to be really really beautiful this year because we have so many more people,” Munafo said. “You have to see it. It’s really heartwarming.”
