Cape May County Freeholders are urging out-of-state visitors to stay home and not travel to the county during the outbreak of COVID-19.
Cape May County Freeholder Gerald Thornton said they should stay home in Pennsylvania or New York for the time being. An influx of visitors for the next two weeks will put a strain on grocery stores, Thornton said.
“We love all of our visitors from Pennsylvania, North Jersey, New York and farther away,” Thornton said. “But this is not the time to be visiting the shore as we try to focus resources needed during this pandemic to our residents.”
Officials are also concerned about putting an undue burden on Cape Regional Medical Center, Thornton said.
“We are hoping that people act responsibly now so we can minimize the health impacts in as short of a period of time as possible,” Thornton said. “It would be best if people could stay in their full-time residence for now as we address this current outbreak.”
