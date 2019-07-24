CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for a program to help federal officers deport undocumented immigrants accused of crimes, as a second person is being held in the county jail under the program.
At its meeting Tuesday, the board passed a resolution 5-0 to support Sheriff Robert Nolan in his decision to extend an agreement for 10 years with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A spokesman for state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has said the county must follow state rules or Grewal’s office will issue a directive to stop the county from participating in the ICE 287(g) program as of Aug. 6.
The resolution said the program provides an extra level of security and protection for Cape May County residents.
County spokesman Denis Brown said the second undocumented person being held for ICE in the Cape May County Jail was arrested Monday night by Wildwood Police. It is a citizen of the Ukraine who had overstayed on a J1 work visa from 2015, Brown said. The Ukrainian has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, and threats to kill by attempting to stab with a kitchen knife, he said.
Previously the county had said it was holding another person for ICE who had been charged with sexual assault on a minor.
Brown said the Sheriff's Department is working on a response letter to the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, which has demanded reports to justify extending the agreement with ICE.
The program allows local officers to perform the functions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. In Cape May County, three officers with the Sheriff’s Office assigned to the county jail participate in the program.
The state requires local governments to provide extensive documentation on why a program is needed, including an analysis of the impact the agreement would have on law enforcement’s relationship with immigrant communities. Grewal’s office has said the county has not done that.
The county does not send officers into the community to round up undocumented residents, the statement said. It only helps deport those accused of crimes who end up in the county jail.
In November, Grewal issued the Immigrant Trust Directive, limiting the voluntary assistance local and county law enforcement can provide to federal immigration authorities.
Grewal has said people are far less likely to report a crime to the police if they fear the officer may turn them over to ICE.
On April 30, Grewal outlined the extensive process any law-enforcement agency would need to undertake to enter or renew a 287(g) agreement.
