RIO GRANDE — A big white van marked with a purple ribbon on the side sat in the corner of the Rio Station restaurant parking lot on a recent Tuesday morning.
Tables were unfolded, tents were put up and Cape May County health experts, outreach advocates and judicial representatives got ready to tell as many people as possible about the county’s new Hope One mobile addiction recovery access van.
The new project, a collective effort by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape Assist, Cape Regional Medical Center, the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and Christians United for Recovery (CURE), aims to reach more families and people suffering from addiction by going directly to where they are.
“It’s hard to get people to come out to presentations or events,” said Lt. Joseph Landis, of the Prosecutor’s Office. “They’re busy, they’ve worked all day, they have kids. So we really need to go to them. In doing this, we’ve already got to more people than we ever did with other events.”
The mobile outreach van is staffed with medical, social work, addiction-treatment and judicial experts, and it offers addiction-treatment resources and prevention education, Narcan training, first aid, HIV/AIDS testing, and food and water.
Landis had the idea of creating a more direct way of helping people in Cape May County before he learned Morris County had established a mobile outreach van called Hope One several years ago. Cape May County officials decided to adopt that name and bring the concept to local communities.
“That way, if someone is down here on vacation with family or friends and they forgot to bring Narcan with them, they may recognize the Hope One truck and know that they can get what they need down here, too,” he said.
The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office announced in May they are in the process of creating a mobile outreach van to serve residents in Atlantic County.
Cape Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the first phase of the project is to introduce the van to communities by holding day events at public places and businesses such as Rio Station and Wawa locations to get people familiar with the services.
The second phase will be to identify where people suffering from substance use disorders may be and offering them a reprieve from the heat or cold in the van, giving them food and water, and talking with them about possible treatment opportunities.
Sutherland said they hope to have the van completely outfitted soon as they are looking for renovation options. The van, donated to the Prosecutor’s Office by the Cape May County Health Department, will be paid for with drug-forfeiture money.
At a recent stop in Rio Grande, curious passerbys stopped to pick up information and get trained in the use of the opioid antidote Narcan by Babette Richter, ARCH nurse with South Jersey AIDS Alliance. Other nurses helped people get tested for HIV/AIDS while treatment experts helped some visitors set up appointments.
Al Lindley, of Rio Grande, said he stopped by the van to get Narcan and learn how to administer it in case he has to use it to save any family member of friend who he knows suffers from a substance use disorder.
Katie Faldetta, Cape Assist executive director and CEO, said the mobile van was a natural progression to the social and human services that the organization already provides. She hopes this project will get to people they have previously not been able to reach.
“The big thing is to try and get people who are addicted to approach us,” Landis said. “On the spot, we’ll have computers that we’ll use to help people find insurance, housing, a treatment bed. The real goal is to try and get people off the street before they wind up in jail, in a hospital or worse.”
