Cape May County has five COVID-19 cases

A 71 year-old woman and a 50 year-old male tested positive for COVID-19 in Cape May County bring the total in the county to five, according to the county's health department 

Statewide, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 935, bringing the total number of cases to 2,844 across the state, officials said Monday.

There have been seven additional deaths, bringing the total to 27.

“This increase is not a surprise, nor is it necessarily a cause for great alarm to us seated up here," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "There’s clearly community spread going on.”

The deaths included one each from Warren, Somerset, Union, Passaic and Essex counties, as well as two from Bergen County.

Five were men and two were women, ages 57 to 91 and two had pre-existing conditions.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Murphy signed an executive order that suspended all elective surgeries and invasive procedures for adults after 5 p.m. Friday, applying to all medical and dental operations that can be delayed without “undue risk to the current or future health of the patient.”

“Our new reality calls for aggressive action to reduce the burden on our health care system and protect our frontline medical responders,” Murphy said. “Given the dramatic shortfall in personal protective equipment we face, it’s imperative that we work with our partners in health care to strategically preserve supplies and equipment for emergency purposes only.”

Murphy urged residents to stay home unless they are needed for front-line efforts

“I know the numbers that you hear every day are worrying, because they are not yet going down, and they’re going to continue to go up. But let’s remember that each number is a fellow New Jerseyan who needs us to rally together behind them and behind each other to flatten the curve and slow the spread of disease.”

***

Atlantic City Electric announced that they are working with residents who have had their service disconnected so they can get their electricity back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has already suspended disconnections through at least May 1, according to a news release from the company. But anyone who had their service previously disconnected should call 800-642-3780 to begin the reconnection process.

A customer care agent will work with residents to help identify assistance programs that can supplement bill payment and help ensure service remains, according to the release.

“We recognize the important service we provide and that more people are relying on electricity during this critical time,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “We need to come together in support of one another during this time, and ensuring every resident has access to safe and reliable electric service is just one of the many ways we are doing just that.”

***

Cape May County officials ask the public Monday for help getting medical supplies during the spread of COVID-19.

The county’s Health Department and Office of Emergency Management are looking for donations from businesses closed right now of sealed boxes of gloves, masks and personal protective equipment, according to a news release from the county.

“I have seen our community step up time after time over the years in Cape May County,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson, liaison to the Health Department. “If anyone has these gloves, masks or PPE, we ask them to donate these materials for the doctors, nurses, and all first responders on the frontlines.”

Businesses, salons, schools and others may have access to these items, which “could be vital to medical personnel as time goes forward,” according to the release.

“Our OEM and Health Department are working with the State and local medical professional to ensure that all of the necessary medical supplies are made available,” said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton, liaison to the County’s OEM. “This is an issue across the entire Country and anyway our local businesses can reduce our need for these medical supplies would be very much appreciated.”

Anyone wanting to donate should call the OEM at 609-600-5055.

***

Cape Regional Medical Center is asking for donations of protective masks or coverall suits.

Donations can be made by contacting Tom Piratzky, Executive Director at 609-463-4042 or tpiratzky@caperegional.com

***

Dollar General on Monday announced that it will be hiring up to 50,000 employees during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the demand for the household essentials that the retail chain sells.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, the company’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”

The majority of the jobs would be temporary, according to a news release from the company.

The chain currently have over 16,300 store in 45 states, and about 75% of the U.S. population is within five miles of a store location, according to the release.

7-Eleven has also announced that they will hire 20,000 new store associates across the country to meet increased demands for products and services.  

CVS Health is hiring 50,000 workers and delivering bonuses to employees who are required to work on-site during the coronavirus pandemic, USA Today reported, and is giving workers bonuses of up to $500. Eligible recipients include pharmacists, store employees and managers.

Domino's Pizza is also looking to hire about 700 new team members across more than 142 stores throughout the Philadelphia area, according to a news release from the company.

***

State officials are asking water companies to commit to suspending by water shut-offs due to non-payment during the pandemic.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Department of Environmental Protection and Board of Public Utilities are therefore asking that every water system, private or public, including those operated by our municipal governments, commit to a suspension of any water shut offs for reasons of non- payment until the outbreak of COVID-19 has subsided, according to a news release from the DCA.

The Newark Water Department, Trenton Water Works, New Jersey American Water and Suez have already committed. 

***

NJ Mental Health Cares, the state’s behavioral health information and referral service, is offerring help to people dealing with anxiety and worry related to the pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.

Residents can call 866-202-HELP (4357) for free, confidential support.  NJ Mental Health Cares will be answered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week by live trained specialists.

***

A state Supreme Court Justice on Sunday night signed an order to release inmates sentenced to county jail in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

No later than 6 a.m. Tuesday, inmates currently serving a county jail sentence as a condition of probation or as a result of a municipal court conviction will be ordered released, according to an order signed by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner. Then, more inmates will be released no later than noon Thursday.

Each county’s Prosecutor’s Office can object to the release of any inmate, but must file a written objection no later than 5 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the order. The Public Defender’s Office can then respond.

The order does not commute a sentence, but orders a temporary release due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The order could impact up to 1,000 people incarcerated in county jail, according to a statement from the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

“This is truly a landmark agreement, and one that should be held up for all states dealing with the current public health crisis,” ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha said. “It shows the strength of New Jersey – that when a crisis hits, we can work together to weather through with justice and humanity. We also hope that the principles guiding this agreement – compassion, dignity, looking out for all people’s well-being – will play a larger role in criminal justice once this crisis abates.”

***

Camden County officials on Sunday announced the county’s first death from COVID-19.

County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli Jr. reported the death from the new coronavirus in a post on this Twitter account.

“My deepest sympathy to her family members and friends,” he said. “Please, please follow all orders and recommendations to flatten the curve.”

The woman was identified only as a Barrington resident in her 80s, the Courier Post reported.

