CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The all-Republican Board of Chosen Freeholders voted Tuesday night to approve two censures of Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, for allegedly engaging in behavior involving conflicts of interest and retaliation against at least one county employee.
The board also voted to send the investigation to the state Department of Community Affairs' Local Finance Board for an ethics investigation.
Hayes is running for re-election this year on the same ticket with Freeholder Director Gerald "Jerry" Thornton, who voted for both censures in a long, raucous meeting in a packed room of mostly Hayes supporters.
Hayes defended herself, calling the investigation that led to the censure biased and the work of an old-boys' network.
The vote was 3-2 on the question of retaliation, with Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton and Freeholders Len Desiderio and Jeffrey Pierson voting for the censure. Hayes and Freeholder Will Morey voted against it.
Clerk of the Board and County Administrator Elizabeth Bozzelli brought a claim of retaliation against Hayes, Bozzelli said, over behavior that culminated in an Oct 23, 2018 vote to change her title from Clerk of the Board to Clerk and County Administrator. Morey and Hayes voted against changing her title, but the other three freeholders supported it and the change was made.
Bozzelli said Tuesday night that her responsibilities didn't change, only her title, and she subsequently received about a $10,000 to $15,000 raise on a base pay of about $120,000.
On the conflict-of-interest censure the vote was 4 to 1, with only Hayes voting no.
Morey said he believed Hayes had stepped over the line in regards to conflict of interest, but that the matter should have been handled by giving her a chance to change her behavior instead of moving to censure.
Few details were made public about what Hayes is alleged to have done that involved conflict of interest, other than to say it involved her son who is a county employee.
Thornton suggested releasing a report by an independent law firm that found Hayes had engaged in wrongdoing, but county counsel Jeffrey R. Lindsay recommended against it, saying it would go against county policy as the report is a personnel matter and the confidentiality of other employees interviewed would be compromised.
In defense of her own actions, Hayes pointed out that many officials -- including Thornton and Bozzelli -- have family members who work for the county. For example, Lindsay is Thornton's step son.
Two Democrats are challenging Hayes and Thornton in November. They are both lawyers -- Stephen W. Barry, of Middle Township, and Elizabeth F. Casey, of Upper Township.
Thornton said after the meeting he and Hayes have not talked about how they will handle their campaign after the change in their relationship due to the investigation and censure vote.
