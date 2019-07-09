CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The all-Republican Board of Chosen Freeholders is expected to vote Tuesday night on two resolutions of censure against Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, who is running for re-election this year along with Freeholder Director Gerald "Jerry" Thornton.
The first resolution "takes appropriate corrective action ... based upon findings of a workplace investigation," and the second is "for violating the County’s Conflict of Interest Policy," according to the freeholder agenda.
Two Democrats challenging Thornton and Hayes are both lawyers. They are Stephen W. Barry, of Middle Township, and Elizabeth F. Casey, of Upper Township.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m., and the resolutions of censure are expected to be the first items discussed.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
