CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County dispatch center last week became the first in the county to use technology that pinpoints the location of a 911 call made on a cell phone within 150 feet.
The RapidSOS program, part of a Next Generation 911 emergency response service, will allow the dispatch center to locate the origin of the call instead of the nearest cell phone tower, according to a news release from the county Office of Emergency Management.
“This next-gen ability will improve response time to actual locations of emergencies by first responders, and potentially save lives,” Cape May County Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi said. “The ability to conduct wireless accuracy mapping provides a quicker, more efficient response when a 911 call is placed through the County Dispatch Center.”
Neighboring Cumberland County has been using RapidSOS for four months, Chief Jennifer Lichtenstein of the county Emergency Communications Center said.
“It’s a great tool we’ve been using,” she said. “It really does pinpoint a lot better.”
In order for it to work, the caller has to have their phone updated and their location enabled, Lichtenstein said. Sometimes, 911 calls from the western part of the county had been answered in Delaware and vice versa.
During a February interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Pagliughi explained that 911 calls from Lower Township have bounced to a cell phone tower in Delaware, which created a problem for dispatchers.
Atlantic County does not currently use the Next Generation service, county Emergency Management Coordinator Vince Jones said.
The county doesn't have a central dispatch, but 11 different centers, he said, and are waiting on the state to upgrade their 911 network before they move forward.
The additional accuracy that the service provides is “essential,” according to the release, especially in emergencies involve water rescues or when a caller is not able to actually speak into the cell phone, according to the release. The dispatch center also accepts emergency text messages.
The center opened in June at the Lower Township Public Safety Building at the county airport. In January, Wildwood Crest became the fourth municipality in the county to announce it is going to transfer its dispatch services to the county, joining Avalon and Stone Harbor, whose fire and EMS personnel are dispatched out of the center, while Lower Township joined with police, fire and EMS.
“We are proud to lead the way in next-generation 9-1-1 technology advancements,” county Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said. “This is another attractive reason for municipalities to consider the move to central dispatch as we can offer a parallel data path for location data from popular mobile devices.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.