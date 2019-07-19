Chamber of Commerce

The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders voted to extend the county Chamber of Commerce's lease for 25 years. The chamber's building sits on public land. 

 Google Maps

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders last week unanimously approved extending the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce's lease for its business office and welcome center, which sit on county land.

The $1-a-year lease, which dates to 1971, recently expired. The approved extension will allow the chamber to conduct business at its current location for another 25 years. 

Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton said the land the building sits on is not needed for public use, and the lease agreement will support small business in the county.

“We have a wonderful working relationship with the county chamber and all our countywide chambers of commerce and recognize the work they do to promote local businesses, as well as the services they provide to support our $6.6 billion tourism industry and generate over 25,000 jobs," Thornton said in a news release.

“The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce greatly appreciates the support that has been extended to the chamber over the years and look forward to working together on many more projects that benefit the business community and the residents,” chamber President Vicki Clark said.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments