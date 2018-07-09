Cape May County has filed a lawsuit against the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers related to the ongoing opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit was filed on July 5 in Superior Court, but the county did not reveal this until July 9. The information from the press release is the only comment that the county has at this time, according to Denis Brown, an administrative aide to the Cape May County Freeholders.
Part of the county's contention is a misleading advertising campaign, which started in the late 1990's, still continues to convince doctors, patients and others that the benefits outweigh the risks in using opioid medication.
The lawsuit says that despite the companies knowing that long-term use can cause addiction, they misrepresented the dangers and attempted to minimize the known risks.
At least 32 Cape May County residents suffered opioid-related overdose fatalities in 2016. The numbers for last year show 206 people in Cape May County overdosed, and 33 of those individuals died, Brown said.
"We have seen the effects that opioids have had in our community," said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton in a written statement. "We are going after the source of the problem alongside the efforts we are making in our county to reduce addiction."
The U.S. government estimates more than 116 people daily die in this country due to an overdose on opioids. They also say that 11.5 million people had misused prescription opioids, and 2.1 million had an opioid use disorder, based on 2016 data, Brown said.
