Cape May County Freeholder E. Marie Hayes will serve as Atlantic Cape Community College's 2019 Commencement speaker on Thursday, May 23 at 11 a.m. on the Mays Landing Campus.
Hayes, who is also an alumna of ACCC, has served on the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders since 2013 and has worked with the Board of Elections, the Tax Board, Tourism and Public Transportation, and other local organizations, including the library, museums and zoo.
She started her collegiate career at the institution, where she received her Associate Degree and went on to serve as an Adjunct Professor teaching Criminal Investigation. She furthered her education with a Bachelor Degree in Human Services, with a concentration in Criminal Justice, from Thomas Edison State College and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1996.
Earlier in her career, Hayes worked for the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, where she specialized in Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Investigations. Ultimately, she retired as Captain of Detectives in 2009.
She has also served as the vice-president of the Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local #59, the president of the Mid-Atlantic Association of Women in Law Enforcement and as a member of the Impact Club of Cape May.
She has been awarded the National Foundation for Women Legislator’s 2018 Women of Excellence Award and the Garden State Council, Boy Scouts of America’s 2018 Woman of Achievement. Hayes will accept an award from Women United Power of the Purse later this year.
Along with serving as the 2019 Commencement speaker, Hayes was also honored as one of the recipients of the 2019 Atlantic Cape Distinguished Alumni award.
