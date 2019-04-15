Leonard Desiderio

Republican Leonard Desiderio, republican, is running for re-election. He has been mayor of Sea Isle City since 1993 and was elected freeholder in 2002. Desiderio is a member of the South Jersey Transportation Planning Organization and Sea Isle City Planning Board and is president of Sea Isle Inn Inc. He is married to his wife, Carmela, and they have one daughter.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May freeholders will hold a Coffee Chat Thursday, April 25 at the Dunkin' in North Cape May, the county said.

It's the first time one of the coffee chats, a way to let residents ask questions of county officials in a casual atmosphere, will be held so far south in Cape May, according to the county.

Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton, who is running for re-election this year; and Freeholder Leonard Desiderio, who is also mayor of Sea Isle City, will be there to answer questions.

Thornton said Freeholder Jeff Pierson got the Coffee Chat program started.

The April chat will be held 9 a.m. to 11 am at the Dunkin, 3704 Bayshore Road in North Cape May.

Freeholders will announce future dates and locations soon for more such meetings, according to the county.

