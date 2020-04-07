The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders voted Tuesday to prohibit hotels, motels, guest houses and other short-term rental businesses from lodging any new guests or seasonal tenants, effective immediately.
The measure excludes people housed as a part of state shelter initiatives, those receiving housing assistance and health care workers, according to a news release from the county. The resolution also does not require the eviction of any renters lodged before the vote.
A 72-year-old woman became Cape May County’s first death linked to COVID-19, county official…
The intent was to create a uniform policy for the entire county, parts of which had already passed municipal versions of the same measure.
The resolution does not stop businesses from taking reservations or preparing the property for reopening, the release states.
“The more we discourage people from traveling at this time, it will help eliminate the spread of COVID-19," Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said in the statement. "When we can ensure it is safe, I will be the first one to welcome tourists with open arms.”
“This is not a decision we want to make but one we have to make,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson. “We are doing everything we can do to limit sickness and loss of life now and hopefully preserve some of the summer economic activity going forward. But the time to act is now.”
