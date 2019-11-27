CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury indicted a 31-year-old man Tuesday on charges that include sexual assault and witness tampering, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
Besides sexual assault and witness tampering, Jerry Shields also was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, contempt of court and terroristic threats, said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland.
This indictment was the result of a joint investigation conducted by detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Avalon Police Department, which was initiated in October of last year due to a report of a sexual assault, Sutherland said.
As a result of the initial investigation on Dec. 5, Shields was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Sutherland said.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 19-year-old North Cape May man was arrested Thursday after he was a…
In September, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office received additional information regarding allegations of witness tampering in connection with the initial investigation, Sutherland said.
These additional allegations were investigated, and as a result, Shields was arrested a second time on Sept. 17 in New York and additionally charged with witness tampering and contempt of court, Sutherland said.
Shields was later taken back to this state and is currently in the Cape May County Jail, pending court proceedings, Sutherland said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.