Fifteen residents and 11 staff at Victoria Manor in North Cape May tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release by the Cape May County Health Department.
No deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak as of Monday morning, the release said.
"Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," said Mary Tighe, assistant director of public health nursing.
The county and the New Jersey Department of Health are working closely with the facilities now to protect residents and staff, Tighe said.
The Cape May County Health Department began investigating immediately upon notification of ill staff and residents within the facility, the release said. Ill staff and residents began being tested, with some coming back positive.
In response to these positive tests, the Cape May County Department of Health assisted in delivering 400 surgical masks and 200 gowns, the release said.
Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are monitored, medically isolated, but not hospitalized, the release said. The facility continues to follow all Centers of Disease Control guidelines for disease outbreaks in long-term health care facilities including deep cleaning on a regular basis.
Victoria Manor is a skilled nursing facility with 120 beds. The facility is following all health recommendations to prevent further spread of the virus, the release said.
"The situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about residents of our senior care facilities in Cape May County," said Kevin Thomas, health officer. "That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order, social distancing guidance and other measures in recent health orders — to protect the people in our community who are vulnerable to severe illness."
