LOWER TOWNSHIP — A resident of the Victoria Manor long-term care facility in North Cape May had died from COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
Sixteen residents and 12 staff members at the facility in North Cape May have tested positive for new coronavirus, according to a statement from Genesis HealthCare, which is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and owns the 120-bed facility.
"Public Health has been preparing for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness," said Mary Tighe, assistant director of public health nursing for Cape May County.
The county and the New Jersey Department of Health are working closely with the facilities to protect residents and staff, Tighe said.
The county Health Department began investigating immediately upon notification of ill staff and residents at the facility, according to a news release from the county.
"We continue to follow to the letter the direction of the New Jersey Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus. We are also adhering to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) guidelines and recommended protocols," said Dr. Rich Feifer, president of Genesis Physician Services and chief medical officer at Genesis HealthCare. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially the family of the one resident who passed away."
In response to these positive tests, the county Health Department assisted in delivering 400 surgical masks and 200 gowns to the facility, the release said.
Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are monitored and medically isolated but not hospitalized, the release said.
"I can assure you that we are working 'round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible," Feifer said. "We are doing everything in our power — and everything medical experts know as of at this time — to protect our patients, residents and employees.
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
