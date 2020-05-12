It’s not a question of public safety vs. economic health, according to Freeholder Will Morey.
Rather, he said, it’s a matter of finding a safe way for life to proceed with COIVID-19.
In Cape May County, around the country and around the world, people are trying to find ways to live and work in a much different world.
Speaking at a town hall meeting organized by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, held remotely because of social distancing guidelines, Morey spoke about a proposal sent to Gov. Phil Murphy outlining plans for a phased reopening of the area. The proposal grew out of a consensus among county and municipal officials, the local hospital and Department of Health, and representatives of local industry.
Still under consideration in Trenton, the proposal calls for a phased reopening of the local economy, with restrictions on the number of people allowed into local businesses. Under the county’s proposal, many restrictions will remain in place even as businesses reopen and the area begins to welcome summer visitors.
In March, Murphy shut most non-essential businesses and limited travel in emergency orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Just the same, the disease hit New Jersey hard, with the state Department of Health reporting 433,060 people testing positive and 9,508 deaths from the disease.
But according to Morey, shutting down the state until it all blows over is not a sustainable strategy. At the meeting, he argued Cape May County’s plan looks to keep people safe while getting the region back to work.
“It’s not just about business. We’re all hearing it: Folks want to return to some level of normalcy,” Morey said.
Unmentioned, but unlikely forgotten, is the oversized role of tourism in the county economy, where most years it tops $6 billion in revenue. Local officials have said the loss of an entire summer would devastate the county economy for years to come.
Morey described the plans as a ramp to bring businesses into operation by the busiest portion of the summer.
Close to 400 people signed in to the town hall meeting, and more watch it on Facebook. There were a few technical glitches at the remote meeting, with some of those attending unable to hear and spotty connectivity for some participants.
Some people had specific questions, including about plans for beaches, for rental changeovers and a woman who asked about the impact on the wedding industry, while others argued that the county was moving too fast while the virus continues to spread.
“I have to say this whole thing sounds to me like the sheriff in ‘Jaws’ saying there’s no reason we can’t all go back to the beach, there’s just a little fish,” said Bob Dreyfuss, a Cape May resident. He asked about plans for contact tracing, additional testing and more.
“It’s an evolution from where we are to an adjunct strategy,” Morey said. That strategy will include new protocols for businesses, reduced crowds, people wearing masks and other steps that will allow life to go on while reducing the spread of the virus. “Our view has been that a balanced approach is required.”
The proposal includes recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting, as well as calling for limits to the capacity of most businesses. That may be a challenge for businesses that try to draw as many people as possible, Morey acknowledged. That would include amusement parks, such as the one Morey owns with his brother on the Wildwood boardwalk, as well as for bars and multiple other shore businesses.
In the report, and at the Tuesday meeting, officials said public safety would remain a priority.
Not everyone sounded convinced.
A question submitted in writing and read by chamber President Vicki Clark asked how the county could justify endangering lives by opening businesses. Morey responded that the plan is focused on how to keep people safe, with the assumption that the novel coronavirus is going to be part of life at least for a while.
“The focus is how we live and manage with COVID,” he said.
Education will be part of the answer. Also on Tuesday, the Cape May County Department of Health announced a new education campaign to encourage people to stay six feet apart. “Social distance ambassadors” will be sent to boardwalks and other high-traffic areas to hand out information and encourage people to keep their distance.
Morey said businesses that open and fail to abide by the protocols would put everyone in danger and would likely be shut down.
Th county efforts began as a task force on business recovery and grew to include the 16 mayors of the county and health officials to work out the plan. Morey said Murphy’s office has seemed receptive, and that high-ranking officials within the administration praised the county efforts.
Some elements, including when beaches open and when hotels and motels will open and weekly rentals will be allowed, fall under the local jurisdiction.
Michael Donohue, a former Superior Court Judge who has been working with the county task force, said many of the recommendations in the county report will be up to the governor to decide. He said no one in the county has a road map for this process, because it has never been done before.
“It’s not just us. We’re not alone here. This is the entire world that is now engaging in this effort to institute these protocols,” Donohue said. “There had to be more than just two positions, right? One is just stay locked down until everybody is immune, or just throw the doors open everybody go back to normal. Neither one of those is really workable.”
The county, and others around the world, are looking for ways to allow some aspects of normal life to resume while keep people safe from spreading the virus.
“That’s what this is really all about,” Donohue said.
