CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - A composite sketch of the suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on May 21 in the 500 block of Anglesea Drive, North Wildwood, has been released by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the North Wildwood Police Department.
The unknown suspect is described as a white male, about 5'10", in his 50's with short brown hair and clean shaven, police said. The male was described as wearing a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers at the time of the incident.
County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland urges anyone who may have seen this individual in the area or may have information regarding this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135 or the North Wildwood Police Department Detective Division at 609-522-2411.
SEA ISLE CITY — A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man turned himself in to police and was arrested …
Any information can also be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.
The composite sketch was completed by the New Jersey Police forensic photography and composite artist unit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.