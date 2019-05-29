CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities have released a sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred last week in North Wildwood.
The assault occurred before 6:30 p.m. May 21 in the 500 block of Anglesea Drive, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and North Wildwood police
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5-foot-10, in his 50s with short brown hair and clean shaven, police said. He wore a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers at the time of the incident.
Anyone who may have seen this man or may have information regarding the investigation can call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135 or North Wildwood police at 609-522-2411. Information also can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net, or through Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800.
