Cape May County is seeing a surge in the number of tourists, especially young people, testing positive for COVID-19.
"We want to welcome all of our visitors to Cape May County. It's very important to us because we need our visitors and second-home owners," Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said Monday. "At the same time, they have to recognize that we have an international, life-threatening crisis here, and what we're asking everyone to do is to make sure they are following the safety precautions."
Data from the county's daily coronavirus update shows that since July 1, the Cape May County Health Department reported 27 new positive cases among its residents and 89 new positive cases from those who live outside the county.
Denis Brown, administrative aide to the freeholders, said the out-of-county number includes residents of other New Jersey counties as well as out-of-state residents.
The total in-county positive cases as of Monday was 788, with 69 deaths, 594 residents recovered and 125 active cases. Because of reporting requirements, people who test positive or contract the virus in the county, but do not reside in the county, are not counted in the county's total.
The majority of new cases were among short-term visitors between the ages of 16 and 22 who were socializing without proper social distancing, county officials reported late last week.
The rise in cases coincides with the summer tourism season that sees the population of Cape May County swell from under 100,000 in the winter months — 25% of whom are 65 and older — to an estimated 750,000 in June, July and August as visitors flock to the county's 30 miles of beaches.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Health said Monday she could not provide numbers on how many people are diagnosed in New Jersey's 21 counties but live outside the state, because they don't collect that data.
"New Jersey reports case data on residents of the state," DOH spokesperson Nancy Kearney wrote in an email response to questions.
Thornton said county officials are concerned about what the rise in cases means for the county now that it is just entering the heart of the tourist season. He said one of the most important precautions visitors can take is wearing a mask, which he said reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to another person from 17% to 3%
"And maintaining that distance is absolutely necessary, Thornton said. "That six feet is critical."
Last Wednesday, Cape May County officials, including the freeholder board and mayors from all 16 towns, as well as the Chamber of Commerce, issued a requested for universal mask wearing to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Cape May County Zoo on Thursday limited capacity to 20% and mandated face masks for visitors over the age of 2.
Thornton said he had received reports of large groups of young adults gathering over the weekend, as well as long lines at urgent care centers around the county, especially in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township.
"The local officials are trying to do the best they can when they see large gatherings to break them up," he said. "It's a very, very difficult situation to control. People have to be absolutely responsible for themselves. I don't care if they are 18 or 68 years old."
Representatives from Cape Regional Medical Center, which operates the urgent care center in Middle Township, as well as centers in Wildwood and Marmora, were not immediately available for comment.
Thornton said his biggest concern from the COVID-19 pandemic was the aftermath for the business community, which he called the "first line of defense" in protecting the community against the virus.
"This is a nightmare for Cape May County and for its businesses," Thornton said. "My biggest fear is a lot of businesses are not going to make it."
Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday reported that the state's rate of COVID-19 spread has exceeded 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks, which he attributed to travel to COVID-19 hotspots. The state is requiring people who have traveled from known hotspots to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Murphy reported 216 new positive test results statewide and 20 new deaths, adding that his administration is considering a requirement for face masks outdoors.
Thornton said Cape May County officials are researching whether they have the legal authority to also mandate mask wearing, but recognize enforcement would be an issue.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.