LOWER TOWNSHIP - Two Cape May County residents were arrested Monday morning for aggravated assault at the Shady Tree Village in the Erma section of the township, according to police.
When police arrived at Shade Tree Village, they found an unidentified male victim who had sustained serious injuries to his hand and arms and was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for further treatment, police said.
Police said that officers were able to identify the two suspects as Niki Kelley, 26, of Rio Grande, and Zachary Thompson, 25, of Green Creek.
The two were transported to Lower Township Police Department where they were processed and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, police said.
