The Cape May County Department of Health will be distributing over 31,000 vaccine-laden baits throughout the mainland communities to combat a recent increase of animal rabies cases.
The baits, which look like small tablets, will predominantly be distributed by helicopter. The others will be distributing by hand in raccoon habitats like storm drains and other areas considered inaccessible from the air, according to a statement from the county.
If weather permits, the baits will be distributed starting the week of September 24 and be completed within one to two weeks, according to the county.
“The bait will have a warning label and include a Cape May County Department of Health telephone number for inquiries and for people to call if contact with the bait occurs,” Cape May County Health Officer Kevin Thomas said in a statement. “This vaccination program will help to reduce the number of animals with rabies such as raccoons (and) result in fewer encounters between rabid wildlife, pets, and people.”
Thomas added that the baits are not dangerous to pets or wild animals. The exposure to humans is also small, he said.
However, residents should be aware of what the baits look like, tell children to leave them alone, keep pets on leashes at least five days after the area has been baited, and wash your hands with soap and water if you touch the bait, Thomas said.
Rabies is a fatal disease that is shed in the saliva of animals that are infected with the virus. If someone is bitten by an animal, wash the wound, seek medical attention immediately, and call the Cape May County Department of Health and your municipal animal control agency, according to a statement from the county. If someone is exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal, they must receive rabies shots as soon as possible to prevent the disease, according to the county.
If a pet has contact with a wild animal, contact a veterinarian and the Department of Health right away.
Anyone with questions about the county’s wild animal rabies vaccination program, call the Health Department at 609-465-1209.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.