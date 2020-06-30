According to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson on the Something in the Air podcast that will air Wednesday, Cape May County will be classified as "abnormally dry" by the United States Drought Monitor in Thursday's update.
Browning lawns and constant watering have been common during this well below average, rain-wise, June.
As of Monday, Atlantic City International Airport was 0.52 inches below average for rainfall in June, Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City was 1.08 inches below average, while Millville Executive Airport was 1.30 inches below. It's not severe, but it's enough to brown our lawns and requiring constant watering of our gardens and farms.
The United States Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday. As of June 25, only the Delmarva portion of Maryland is in any type of drought stage nearby, staying "abnormally dry".
1 of 12
Vehicles still took a chance going through a flooded area on S.Franklin Avenue in Pleasantville , Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vehicles were forced to make a u-turn as Egg Harbor Township police blocked highway on Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township because of flooded areas, Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Vehicles were forced to make a u-turn as Egg Harbor Township police blocked highway on Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township because of flooded areas, Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Rain storm produced heavy rain and winds, flooding areas of Mays Landing, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville, Tuesday morning March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
1 of 12
Vehicles still took a chance going through a flooded area on S.Franklin Avenue in Pleasantville , Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Rain storm produced heavy rain and winds, flooding Cologne Avenue and Route 322 in Mays Landing, Tuesday morning March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Traffic lights went out at the intersection of Fire Road and Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Traffic lights went out at the intersection of Fire Road and Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Reega Avenue in Egg Harbor Township was one of the flooded area , Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Vehicles still took a chance going through a flooded area on S.Franklin Avenue in Pleasantville , Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Vehicles were forced to make a u-turn as Egg Harbor Township police blocked highway on Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township because of flooded areas, Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Rain storm produced heavy rain and winds, flooding Cologne Avenue and Route 322 in Mays Landing, Tuesday morning March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Rain storm produced heavy rain and winds, flooding Cologne Avenue and Route 322 in Mays Landing, Tuesday morning March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Vehicles were forced to make a u-turn as Egg Harbor Township police blocked highway on Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township because of flooded areas, Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Flooded area on S.Franklin Avenue in Pleasantville , Tuesday morning. March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer
Rain storm produced heavy rain and winds, flooding Cologne Avenue and Route 322 in Mays Landing, Tuesday morning March 14, 2017 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.