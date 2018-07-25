Cape May County will be testing its new Code Red system between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on August 2, according to a statement from the county.
Code Red is set up as a reverse 9-1-1system that notifies residents and gives them information in the event of a major storm or disaster.
An example of a Code Red alert would be a notification to evacuate during a major storm or other significant event, according to the county.
So far, over 100,000 people have signed up for the Code Red system, according to the county.
“This test will allow the County to better assess the system and ensure everything is working properly,” Marty Pagliughi, Director of the Office of Emergency Management, said in a statement. “We hopefully will never need to send out an evacuation alert, but we want to be prepared in the event of a major storm event.”
Officials say they are warning residents that there will be a test on August 2 to prevent any panic. The Code Red message will make clear that they are only testing the system, according to the county.
If residents or visitors want to self-register for Code Red alerts they can do so on the emergency management website for Cape May County at capemaycountynj.gov/149/Emergency-Management. The system will accept home numbers, cell phone numbers, and email addresses.
