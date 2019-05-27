Some of those who vacationed in South Jersey have already folded their beach chairs and packed up their cars to return home, which can mean more cars on the roads this Memorial Day Monday.
According to the Department of Transportation's traffic map, there are delays due to volume on certain roads in Cape May County.
As of 12:30 p.m., there is a 30-mile delay and pockets of high volume traffic on the Garden State Parkway northbound that start North of Exit 6 in Middle Township and span to Exit 38 B, the Atlantic City Expressway exit.
In Cape May County, the DOT also reports that there are delays and heavy traffic on U.S. 9 northbound from Stone Harbor Boulevard in Middle Township to Dennis Township.
There is also heavy traffic on N.J. 47 northbound from Reeds Beach Road in Middle Township to N.J. 83 in Dennis Township.
Closer to Ocean City, there are delays and Heavy traffic on NJ 50 northbound approaching NJ 49 in Upper Township.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.