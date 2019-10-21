OCEAN CITY — Participating in a distinctly Jersey Shore-form of rescue training, Cape May County firefighters hung from the Double Shot ride at Playland's Castaway Cove on Monday morning running ropes to their counterparts on the ground.
The county Regional Urban Search Team was training for a "technical rescue" — in this case, a Boardwalk worker getting stuck atop the slingshot ride — said Ocean City Fire Captain Ray Clark, a member of Cape May County RUST.
"This is for the low-percentage chance of this type of rescue," Clark said. "But the skills we're learning can be applied to anything, it can be high rises, water towers, anything you can think of. It's just nice to have all of these features in one location to be able to practice multiple skills."
The team is made up of firefighters from departments across the county, Clark said. And Ocean City members who are not a part of the team observed the training Monday.
The firefighters also trained on the High Seas log flume attraction, running a rope from the top of the ride to the base of the Ferris Wheel to lower a basket that could carry an injured person in the event of an accident. On Tuesday, they'll climb Gale Force, the park's newest coaster, to simulate a rescue.
"It's nice to be able to help them out and give them a place to practice," said Brian Hartley, vice president of Playland's Castaway Cove. "Hopefully it's never needed, but if it ever is, at least they know what equipment we have, they know the layout of the park and they know what they might need."
Safety and Survival Training, based out of Belmar, Monmouth County, ran the training program. The skills apply to many rescue scenarios in high-up places, said lead instructor Tim Moore, but amusement parks provide a variety of useful infrastructure and hold "a lot of potential for emergencies to occur."
"We give them skills, we use the venue, we talk about potential emergencies in the venue," Moore said. "But these are things they can apply to a water tower, a radio tower, anything that's at height."
Last year, the team trained at Morey's Piers in Wildwood.
"The nice thing (is) it gets the guys hands-on time," said Capt. Matt Johnson of the Wildwood Fire Department, an assistant team leader with RUST. "We call this target hazard training for a reason, because these hazards are in our communities. We get to practice on them in the off-season, which is nice so that we are prepared when the full season gets here to do what we need to do."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.