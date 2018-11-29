The Wildwood Police Department announced Tuesday that it is currently looking for more information related to a woman they charged with multiple counts of prescription fraud.
Police arrested 31 year-old Jessica Mattera at the Rite Aid Pharmacy on New Jersey Avenue Nov. 5 for attempting to fill a fraudulent prescription. Police said Mattera, who is employed as a nurse, attempted to fill a prescription for Adderall under someone else's name.
Police then discovered that Mattera, of Rio Grande, Cape May County, forged prescriptions in the victim's name on two separate dates.
Police charged Mattera at that time with two counts of forgery, two counts of obtaining prescription by fraud and one count of criminal attempt. She was issued her charges and released from Wildwood police headquaters on a summons complaint.
Upon further investigation, police said detectives discovered that Mattera filled additional fraudulent prescriptions utilizing the victim's name on two more occasions.
She was charged with additional counts of forgery and two more counts of obtaining prescription by fraud. The charges were placed on a warrant complaint and forwarded to the Wildwood Municipal Court.
Police said the warrants are outstanding and that Mattera's current whereabouts are unknown.
The department asks anyone with information to contact them at 609-522-0222 or call Crimestoppers at 609-465-2800.
