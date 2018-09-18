CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Before Hurricane Florence even hit, one resident here was already starting a collection to send donations to communities in need.
Christopher Chin, 39, of Cape May Court House, saw Hurricane Florence was shaping up to be a serious storm and decided to proactively call for donations last week.
“I just want to make sure that people get the stuff they need,” he said. “We all live in a coastal community; we all know what it feels like to be in danger.”
The death toll from Florence rose to at least 34 in three states this week, with 26 fatalities in North Carolina as Florence’s remnants brought heavy downpours along the Northeast.
Last year, Chin helped organize a donation drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey and sent the supplies down with a Houston resident who grew up in South Jersey.
“It got so big that we had to rent him a truck,” he said. “We decided before this hurricane even hit last week, we would get the ball rolling.”
Chin, a former marine and Cape May County sheriff’s officer, has been organizing this drive through the Nam Knights of America Motorcycle Club Jersey Coast Chapter with four drop-off locations.
He said he has been in contact with local groups, officials and food banks in the North Carolina area and plans to hand-deliver the donations by truck at the end of the week.
They’ve been collecting cases of water, non-perishable food, pet food, diapers, formula, batteries, flashlights and new clothing. He said he’s been told they’re in need of tarps, cleaning supplies, rakes, mops, brooms and personal hygiene items.
The following South Jersey locations will be collecting donations until about 11 a.m. Thursday:
United Uniforms at 1050 Route 47 in Rio Grande
iStorage Washington Township at 469 Hurffville Crosskeys Road in Sewell
iStorage Smithville at 36 S. New York Road in Smithville
Philly Hairworks at 117 Philadelphia Ave. in Egg Harbor City
Chin will head to Oriental, North Carolina, early Friday morning with a truck full of donations, he said.
He said he would hope other communities would come forward to help if his community were in trouble, instead of just watching it on the news.
He’s tracking his progress on his Facebook page “Cape May For Florence.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.