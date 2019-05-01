CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Marshalls store off Courthouse Road will relocate to the Grande Center in Rio Grande on May 16, a press release from the retailer said.
The new location will be approximately 22,000 square feet. The grand opening is 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 16, and will include giveaways. At a ribbon cutting ceremony, the chain will present a $10,000 donation to Family Promise of Cape May County, which assists families experiencing homelessness.
"Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Marshalls President Tim Miner in a release.
