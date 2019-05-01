Marshalls

Marshalls store in shopping center off Courthouse Road will be relocating to Grande Center in Rio Grande in May 2019. (Image from Google Maps)

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Marshalls store off Courthouse Road will relocate to the Grande Center in Rio Grande on May 16, a press release from the retailer said.

The new location will be approximately 22,000 square feet. The grand opening is 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 16, and will include giveaways. At a ribbon cutting ceremony, the chain will present a $10,000 donation to Family Promise of Cape May County, which assists families experiencing homelessness.

"Our buyers create a broad and exciting mix that offers exceptional values for the entire family, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Marshalls President Tim Miner in a release.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments