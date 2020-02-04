TRENTON — Cape May and Cumberland counties were awarded more than $100,000 combined to combat the opioid epidemic.
{child_kicker}FACES OF AN EPIDEMIC{/child_kicker}
The grants, part of $1.67 million going to 12 counties, were awarded through the County Innovation Awards to Address the Opioid Epidemic, according to a news release from the state Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson.
Cape May was given a $35,751 to launch a peer recovery center, according to the release, and Cumberland was given $71,777 for support for early intervention and recovery supports.
The grants are the first phase of an initiative, with more county awards anticipated, according to the release, which are determined based on an existing addiction funding formula. The state is also providing more than 53,000 free doses of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone to 424 police departments across the state, 400 doses to public library staff and launching a $4 million public awareness campaign through the 1-844-ReachNJ addiction treatment hotline.
“The Department of Human Services is committed to working with local leaders to turn the tide of the opioid epidemic,” Commissioner Johnson said. “…We believe community voices and actions are essential to fighting this epidemic, and today we’re demonstrating that through our investment in local solutions. Treatment works and recovery is possible, and the goal of the Murphy Administration is to save lives.”