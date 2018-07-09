One island. Five naked people. Many sharks. What could go wrong?
Discovery Channel is combining television fan favorites "Naked and Afraid" and "Shark Week" to create a two-hour special that will follow five reality competition veterans into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, including Cape May Court House’s own Chris Fischer.
“This was much more than I could have ever imagined. I’ve had some experience with sharks, but again, it’s always been while I was on a boat,” he said. “To have had that face to face confrontation and contact really gives you a whole new respect for them.”
This will be the third time Fischer, 42, a third-generation commercial fisherman, will appear on “Naked and Afraid” after first competing in the second season of the survivalist reality show in 2014.
The two-hour special will air at 9 p.m. on July 29 during the 30th anniversary of "Shark Week." It was really a dream come true this time around, Fischer said, as he has been watching "Shark Week" since he was a young kid.
Fischer and other cast mates—Ky Furneaux, Steven Lee Hall Jr., Ryan Holt and Eva Rupert—filmed for 14 days on Andros Island in the Bahamas where they were equipped only with masks, spears and flippers to survive by hunting for their food in the water amid hundreds of sharks.
“Every meal you had was competition,” Fischer said. “The challenge was that the sharks would take your food or threaten to attack you. You had to recognize their behaviors and know when it was time to go. Any time there was a bull shark, you were done. You had to get out of the water.”
While Fischer couldn’t give specific details on what viewers will see on the show other than there is a lot of action and some close calls, he did say that he made it back from filming to marry his now wife in once piece.
“We filmed the show three weeks before we got married, and my wife was adamant and said, ‘If you come home and parts are missing and that ruins our photos, sharks will be least of your worries,” he laughed.
After spending time among hammerheads, tiger sharks bull sharks and other species, Fischer said he walked away learning a lot about these creatures’ intelligence, communication and behaviors.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would get this opportunity and be part of this show, especially during the 30th anniversary,” Fischer said. “For me, this was the Holy Grail for a fisherman like me to be on 'Shark Week.'”
