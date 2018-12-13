CAPE MAY — Police are warning parents about the dangers of a viral internet game gaining popularity known as "The Momo Challenge."
In a post on the department's Facebook page made Wednesday, police stated that the challenge is sparking worldwide warnings about its potential to harm young people who may be lured into playing.
Police stated in the post that after phone users are enticed to contact a user known as "Momo" they receive graphic threats from the user and are instructed to perform a series of dangerous tasks.
This "game," police stated, is believed to be a way for people to hack accounts and is psychologically manipulative towards kids and teens.
Police said that "The Momo Challenge" is believed to be spreading via the free messaging service WhatsApp, but it has also been linked to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
Cape May Police ask in their post that parents remember to have a talk with their children about internet and app safety. They also suggest in the post that parents be observant of mood changes, withdrawing from social life and family, a rise in anger and any other signs of depression.
Detective Sergeant Joseph Walker said that there have been no reported cases in Cape May at this time and that the post was made as a precaution.
If parents have any further questions or concerns, police ask that they contact Walker and Detective Thomas Toland at (609) 884-9500.
