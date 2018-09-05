Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

A resident of Cape May County tested positive for West Nile Virus on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the Cape May County Department of Tourism and Public Information.

The release said the resident is currently recovering at a local hospital.

This year alone, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control has 11 collections of mosquitoes that are West Nile Virus positive, according to the release.

Three of those collections were from Lower Township, three from Middle Township, three from Avalon, one from North Wildwood and one from Cape May City, the release said.

The West Nile Virus is most commonly spread to people by mosquito bites and in North America, cases of West Nile Virus occur during mosquito season at the start of summer through the fall.

About 1 of 150 people infected develop a serious illness.  

