CAPE MAY — Two North Cape May residents are suing the county and sheriff’s department for improperly harassing them for bringing a service dog to the Cape May Zoo, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.
Jonathan Hinker, a disabled veteran, visited the zoo on Aug. 20, 2016, and was allegedly confronted, harassed and bullied by representatives of the county and sheriff's department for bringing his service dog, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Hinker suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after suffering a traumatic brain injury while in the military and was assigned a service dog.
The lawsuit said that Cape May County discriminated against Hinker by “denying him access to full and equal enjoyment of the accommodations of its place of public accommodation.”
Hinker allegedly suffered injuries from the ordeal, including severe mental health, psychiatric and emotional distress which are permanent and will force him to incur future physical limitations and economic losses, the lawsuit said. Hinker also claims he suffered distress, mental anguish and humiliation.
According to the lawsuit, the county of Cape May was in violation of Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination.
